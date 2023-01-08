What Made Rabbi Karp of Hilchos Chag B’chag Say Dayan Ha’Emes With Hashem’s Name

When news of the Petirah of Reb Mordechai Eliezer reached the home of Rabbi Karp he was heartbroken. This young and tremendous Talmid Chochom left behind 14 children, 10 of whom are still at home.

Reb Mordechai Eliezer known for his middos and his dedication to Torah study, even in the face of poverty. Just one month ago, he celebrated the marriage of his fourth child, but now his wife and 14 children – 3 boys and 11 girls – are left to navigate life without him.

The family is in desperate need of financial assistance as they struggle to provide for their 10 unmarried children and cope with the loss of their beloved husband and father. The mother, who is left to navigate this unimaginable pain, has called upon the community to open their hearts and help ease the burden on the grieving family.

We encourage all who are able to offer support to the Weissman family during this difficult time. No amount of money can fill the void left by Mordechai’s passing, but it can provide some measure of security and peace of mind for his grieving wife and children. Let us come together and show the Weissman family that they are not alone in their time of need