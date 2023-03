Sponsored Content





A talmid chochom and his wife are both suffering from illnesses that affect their lives every day. They can’t work as much as they used to. They are in debt and cannot afford basic needs! Rabbi Shmuel Strickman, Menahel of Yeshivas Darchei Torah knows them personally and is urging everyone to help!

Please donate generously.

In the zchus of your donations may you only be on the giving end and may we know of no more pain.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!