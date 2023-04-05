Due To Unprecedented Demand, The Riverside Experience Announces 3rd Concert In New Jersey!

Sponsored Content





Organizers of The Riverside Experience have announced an additional concert with Mordechai Shapiro, Benny Friedman and Joey Newcomb to take place on Monday of Chol Hamoed.

Gronny & Icky Productions have been hard at work for 5 months planning 2 mega concerts, one in Orlando and one in New Jersey.

Last Friday, the New Jersey show sold it’s final tickets just before Shabbos, leaving the concert 100% sold out.

“Since Motzei Shabbos, we received 200-300 calls from individuals and groups desperate for tickets.” Gronny and Icky told YWN

On Monday the production team held an emergency meeting to see if they could pull off the impossible, and produce a 3rd concert.

After moving mountains to make it happen, organizers have just announced 3rd show, set to take place at 5:30 PM sharp in the Ritz Theater in New Jersey.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so make sure you get your tickets right away!

While tickets are almost sold out, there are still seats remaining for the arena concert in Orlando.

Tickets can be purchased at www.gronnyandickyproductions.com