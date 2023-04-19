Latest From Montreal: 200 families replenished with goods supplied by the Vaad, more awaiting assistance

Sponsored Content





UPDATE FROM THE VAAD OF MONTREAL:

Thanks to you nearly 200 families received urgent relief after ice storms knocked out their electricity over three day Yom tov plunging them into cold and darkness and destroying their food and plans.

There are over 100 families of yungerlite still waiting for much-needed assistance to help replenish their losses. Many struggled to buy the food that they lost in the first place so this has hit them with double difficulty.

We must reach our goal so that we can help the families that are still in need of help with their very basic necessities.



DONATE HERE!!!!





Like Jews all over the world, Montreal’s Jewish community was all ready for Pesach on Wednesday. Houses were scrubbed and shining, Seder tables were set, and food was simmering on the stove. And then, for thousands of Montrealers, the lights went out. An ice storm had caused a blackout, but everyone was sure it would only be a couple of hours until the lights went back on. After all, you can’t make a Seder in the dark! Right?



Five hours later, people weren’t so sure. They lit candles, put extra sweaters on the kids, and began their Seders in darkness. The lights would surely come on soon, they hoped. But that’s not what happened. By the time the three-day Yom Tov was over, hundreds of families were STILL in the dark.

DONATE HERE!!!!

Many of them are low-income families who stretched their last pennies to make Yom Tov. They stocked up on months of perishables like chicken which they received from community distributions or organizations like Chasdei Lev. Now, all that food is spoiled after three days in warm freezers. All perishables have to be re-purchased, and families who stretched every last penny to make Pesach once simply cannot do it all over again a week later. They need your help!

The JCC of Montreal is collecting money to help the neediest of these families re-make Pesach. Three independent Gabbai Tzedaka in Montreal will be trusted to distribute the funds to those who need it most.