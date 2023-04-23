Single Mother Pleas For Us To Help Her Send Her Children To Camp

Sponsored Content





Isn’t camp a luxury?

In some respects, it is. However, as a single mom with sole custody, camp is a necessity for us , for two reasons.

1. It’s the only time of year I have to myself. For less than a month, I don’t need to worry about what’s for dinner, breaking up fights, constantly being on duty as the sole parent, canceling an evening out with friends if my child is suddenly sick, etc. As someone who bears the sole parenting burden, which is also a gift but let’s face it, it’s hard, this time off is very valuable.

2. My kids get to enjoy time in the country with their friends, in a warm and all-enveloping atmosphere (I can’t afford to rent a bungalow for the summer, and I work all year round so it’s not an option either way).

What will the money raised be covering?

Good question! It will cover:

Tuition (even with scholarships, there still is a lot left to pay!)

New clothes such as bathing suits that fit, extra underwear, labels, etc.





Maybe things would have been easier had you stayed married?

Had I stayed married, it’s likely I would barely be alive now. Sometimes the situation calls for leaving as soon as possible. Some things cannot be fixed.

Why should I give you money?

You are under no obligation to give me anything. However, bear in mind this is an honest appeal. I am a single mom who works, but life is expensive and I can’t do it alone. If you have any maaser you would like to give, please do. If you are not in a position to give, please pass this on to a friend with the hope they’ll have a dollar to spare.

Thank you and tizku le’mitzvos!

A mother

PLEASE DONATE TODAY!