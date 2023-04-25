Children in Crisis! – See How You Can Assist Rockland Chesed Network in Giving These Children What They Need

Sponsored Content





CHILDREN-IN-CRISIS.

A single parent from Monsey, NY has just been diagnosed with leukemia and is now hospitalized in Manhattan. Five children are home alone, the youngest of which is 9. The house is foreclosure. Funds are needed to keep the lights and electricity on, pay tuition, and pay for the basics. We have someone who has taken charge, but funds are desperately needed. – Alan Rosenstock

Rockland Chesed Network

[email protected]

(845)-356-0202 ext. 304

These children NEED our help!

Let’s protect the children of Klal Yisroel!

Support the Children – Donate Today!

A little about RCN:

Rockland Chesed Network provides support for the community, by the community. Whether you can make a donation or volunteer, we need your help to keep doing what we do.

If you’d like to learn more about our services or find out how you can get involved, you can reach us at: [email protected] or 845-356-0202 x 301