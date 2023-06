Sponsored Content





At the request of Hagaon Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman Shlit”a, N’Shei Adirei HaTorah invites all post-seminary girls in shidduchim to a special evening of chizuk and inspiration.

Harav Bergman Shlit”a will address how to navigate the path forward with the Torah perspective, as well as give a personal bracha to each woman.

Please join!

It will take place on Tuesday evening at 9:00 PM at the Lakewood High School Gym, 855 Somerset Avenue.

Please RSVP to 848.261.8231

OR Email [email protected]