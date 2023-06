Sponsored Content





URGENT CAMPAIGN FOR FRUM FAMILY IN FLORIDA AFTER CHILD DROWNED IN THE POOL:

The family of Raphael Chaim Mayer ben Sima Chasha has launched an emergency campaign to cover medical bills and other expenses associated with this tragic situation. The doctors have exhausted their resources, and Raphael is being sent home. All of us, together, are waiting for Hashem’s miracle, which we know will come. Please watch the powerful video to hear more about this case.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY