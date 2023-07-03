More Than 50 Young Men and Women Keep Shabbos with BJX. Public High School Students Love Their First Shabbos.

Sponsored Content









As the sun began its descent on Friday evening, marking the commencement of Shabbat, I felt a sense of anticipation and tranquility– shared a public high school student observing his first Shabbos.

The regular mispallelim at Rabbi Weinfeld’s shul in Flatbush on Avenue L looked on in awe as over 50 public high school seniors joined them for a rousing Carlebach Kabbolos Shabbos (led by one of the renowned BJX chazanim). Local students, from Edward R. Murrow, James Madison, Midwood, Brooklyn Tech, Lincoln, and Fort Hamilton were keeping their very first Shabbos! It may have been the longest Shabbos of the year- but lodging was arranged by the BJX staff for all the students, and they were challenged to be fully Shomer Shabbos and disconnect from all technology. How would a very large group of public high school teens react? Would this epic challenge -on the longest Shabbos of the year- succeed?

The davening was leibidik and heartfelt. The BJX staff and students danced around the shul. Rav Fingerer shared an inspiring vort on the Parsha and Achdus, and thanked Rav Weinfeld and the shul for hosting.

“Thank you for allowing us to host BJX for Kabbolos Shabbos. Seeing all these young adults experiencing Shabbos for the first time was beyond inspiring. The singing and dancing were memorable as was Rabbis Fingerers’ infectious enthusiasm. It was evident that their Kiruv work is a true labor of love. May Hashem assist all the young unaffiliated young men and women to become Torah Jews. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to see close-up the kiruv work you do,” said Yossi Brecher, the esteemed Gabbai of Rav Weinfeld’s shul.

Over 50 local public high school seniors kept their First Shabbos with Brooklyn’s Premier Kiruv organization, BJX. Watch their reaction!

Can secular-raised public high school students, with no background, change their lives and be mekabel Torah and Mitzvos?

Rabbi Moshe Fingerer, the indefatigable leader of BJX, shared an astounding fact about the success of their outreach programs: “A number of former public high school students today daven in Landau’s shul. They look indistinguishable from any Flatbush yeshiva boy. A graduate of Edward Murrow public high school and of several BJX programs, currently attending Brooklyn College, couldn’t be located on Shabbos afternoon. Where was he? He was off to the side, being mavir sedrah, learning Chumash with Rashi. Some of these students are now learning Gemara.”

BJX runs successful college programs for unaffiliated students as well as innovative young professional programs. Simultaneously, BJX has a track for young men and women from Frum homes who left the fold. They even have a helpline dedicated specifically to guiding parents as they navigate this murky area with their at-risk teenage children. A particular focus of BJX is a special division for public high schools in Flatbush (and throughout Brooklyn) that are teeming with Jewish students. The Morah D’Asra of BJX, R’ Yitzchok Fingerer relates: “My childhood home was in close proximity to Murrow. I saw countless Jewish students who had never had the opportunity to feel a part of Klal Yisroel or experience the beauty of Yiddishkeit. It pained me. Why should these children of Avrohom, Yitzchok, and Yaakov be deprived? I pledged to try make a difference.”

Today, we are witnessing the fulfillment of that pledge from years ago. Myriads of public high school students’ souls are being kindled; their Neshamos ignited.

One of the Madrichim for the BJX public high school program is Shuie Sokol, a native of Cleveland, now learning in Yeshivas Beis Yosef in Flatbush. He expressed his sentiments after his first foray into Kiruv: “It was surprising to see how little these Yidden know about Judaism, especially since they live their whole lives in some of the most densely Frum neighborhoods in the world. It made me realize the significance as well as the importance of what the amazing people at BJX do every day.”

Public high school students shteiging with BJX!

Another Madrich, Yitzy Konig, originally from London and an alumnus of Chevron Yeshiva said, “Words cannot really do justice in expressing the influx of overwhelming positive feelings that possessed me this past Shabbos spent with the BJX family. From the unequivocal devotion portrayed by both Rabbi Fingerers to the unmatched selflessness of all of our hosts in opening their homes and hearts to us. Not to mention the uplifting davening, motivational speeches and personable BJX counselors. The unity felt, most certainly resonated with what we all experienced at Har Sinai. We will surely carry this with us on our future journeys.”

What was it like for the actual students who left their secular parents and spent the weekend, for the first time, with devoutly religious families? What was it like for them to unplug from their iPhones and detach themselves from their comfortable surroundings? Was it a culture shock? Was it frightening?

David said, “Admittedly, many of us were anxious. What will it be like to lodge with total strangers? Will religious people be accepting of us? I personally thank the Rabbis for a Shabbat that exceeded all our expectations. My Shabbat experience was nothing short of extraordinary. It was a day filled with joy, gratitude, and inspiration. I found myself on a transformative journey of personal growth and spiritual fulfillment. We were welcomed as family by the community. This sacred day provided me with invaluable lessons and a renewed sense of purpose.”

“My first Shabbat experience was extremely eye opening. The rabbis planned one of the most organized and inspirational events I’ve ever attended- one that will echo in the chambers of my memory for a lifetime,” shared Steven.

Mr. Neil Kerman, a revered member of the BJX family, joined the Shabbaton for Shabbos morning davening. He found the environment extremely uplifting and inspirational. “Davening in BJX this Shabbos morning was extremely inspiring. BJX was filled with public high school students and community members. As the boys stood around the Bimah during Krias HaTorah, I witnessed their deep desire for Torah growth and their excitement for all aspects of Yiddishkeit,” he said.

“It was surprising to hear at the Shalosh Seudos how far the students have come on their journey and how much they’ve grown from the program. To hear some of the boys and girls saying that they previously identified as non-Jewish but now consider themselves Jewish because of their BJX experience, was very inspiring and truly moving,” said Yossi Morgenstern, a Madrich and an alumnus of the Mir.

“BJX does phenomenal work. Words can’t express how grateful I feel for having the honor of hosting the students of BJX. Watching them, at the conclusion of Shabbos, now so proud to identify with their Jewish heritage was extremely moving. The dedication that Rabbis Fingerer have for each student is exceptional,” said Mrs. Effie Kleinman.

“As I carry the memories of this remarkable Shabbat forward, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and celebrate life’s blessings in the company of a loving community,” said David.

“Hopefully we can all come together soon and share another Shabbat with each other,” said Cameron from Edward R. Murrow.

Flatbush stands united with its local Kiruv organization that is changing the face of Klal Yisroel.