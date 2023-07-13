Hatzalah Member – 32-Year-Old, Expecting, Mother of 4 – Dies in Tragic Accident

Sponsored Content





CLICK HERE NOW TO DONATE

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of one of our volunteers EMTs Dana Ben Shoshan, from the Galilee chapter. Dana (in her fifth month of pregnancy) was killed this morning in a car crash while driving her private car. The crash took place near the southern entrance of Safed (Tzfat).

Dana 32-year-old, a wife and mother of four, was critically injured in the crash as she was driving home from a night shift in the hospital where she worked as a nurse. She later died of her injuries. In addition to volunteering as an EMT, Dana was a midwife and member of the Adele and Joel Sandberg’s women’s initiative.

The leadership and volunteers of United Hatzalah greatly mourn her passing and are giving their full support to Dana’s family. The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is working with the husband, who is also a volunteer, and the rest of the family to help them through this difficult time.

Please join United Hatzalah and support this precious family who suffered from such a terrible tragedy and will need Am Yisrael’s help.

CLICK HERE NOW TO DONATE









Approved by Eli Beer, Founder and President of United Hatzalah Israel