Mesorah Heritage Foundation Launches Three Major Projects

Sponsored Content





The Mesorah Heritage Foundation has launched three brand new exciting series that promise to enhance the learning of Chumash. We take a look at these three groundbreaking projects:

Ryzman Edition Midrash Rabbah in Hebrew

Series Dedicated by Zvi and Betty Ryzman

The Ryzman Family Edition Hebrew Midrash Rabbah will enhance the study and understanding of Midrash Rabbah, the sourcebook of commentary, stories, ethics, and interpretation of the Chumash and Megillos.

In addition to its elucidation, it includes “Insights” drawn from early and contemporary Chassidic and Mussar commentators. The newly typeset Midrash page includes classic Hebrew commentaries.

The basis for this work is the English-language Kleinman Edition of Midrash Rabbah, highly acknowledged as one of the finest treatments of the Midrash in any language.

Zichron Asher Herzog Targum Onkelos – Hebrew Edition

Series Dedicated by Yaakov and Beatrice Herzog

Targum Onkelos – the “translation” of the Chumash into Aramaic by Onkelos – is much more than a translation. It is so important that the sages included it in the obligation to read the weekly Chumash portion “shnayim mikra vechad Targum.”

Following the success of the Zichron Meir English Edition, with the new Zichron Asher Herzog Hebrew Edition, those more comfortable in Hebrew will be able to gain a better understanding of Onkelos and enhance their understanding of Chumash. The definitive Aramaic interpretive translation of the Torah is elucidated in Hebrew, along with notes that explain and clarify those places where Onkelos deviates from the simple meaning of the verse, as well as footnotes that include background information and insights of other commentators.

Wengrowsky Spanish Edition Chumash with Teachings of the Talmud

Spanish Series Dedicated by Esther Wengrowsky

The Wengrowsky Spanish Edition of the Chumash with the Teachings of the Talmud, first published by the Foundation in English and dedicated by Asher and Michal Milstein, is distinctive because it contains a unique Chumash commentary, where the original text of the Oral Torah and an easy-to-follow explanation appear with the verse that was cited in the Mishnah or Talmud.

The Wengrowsky Spanish Edition of the Chumash with the Teachings of the Talmud will benefit thousands of Spanish-speaking Jews in Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Latin America in general, and wherever they may reside. It is revolutionary, fresh, and will enhance the way people study Chumash.

