An Israeli bus passing through the Arab town of Huwara came under fire from terrorists on Monday, but miraculously nobody was injured.

The bus was struck by at least 8 bullets. Medics rushed to the scene, but there was nobody to treat – everyone on the bus were physically fine, though their nerves were rattled, while the responsibile terrorists had fled.

The IDF is reportedly now hunting for the miscreants who shot at innocent Israeli civilians on the bus.



(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)