GREAT NEWS IN PANAMA !

The only Yeshiva in Panama 🇵🇦 will be renamed after Rabbi Sion Levy ZT”L

The Tzadik had the vision to build a strong community that today is Kehilat Shevet Ahim known around the world.

This Yeshiva creates religious leaders that help grow and flourish the Jewish community.

Become part of this amazing project!

May H” multiply your generosity and bless you with good and long life, health, Parnasa Tova, and His most Cherished blessings for you and your family.

Yasher Koach!

SUPPORT NOW