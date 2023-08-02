OBVIOUS CORRUPTION: Hunter Told Partner To Buy Burner Phones Before Joe Biden Got Prosecutor Fired





In a newly revealed email, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, instructed his then-business partner, Devon Archer, to purchase a burner phone, raising concerns about the nature of their business dealings with Ukrainian natural gas giant Burisma Holdings. The email, sent on April 12, 2014, has sparked speculation about the use of such phones in their international communications.

According to The New York Post, Hunter Biden urged Archer to buy a cell phone from a convenience store “like 7/11 or CVS,” stating that he would do the same. Just three days after this communication, Archer met with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, as indicated by visitor logs. One month later, Burisma publicly announced Hunter Biden’s addition to its board.

A source familiar with Archer’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee revealed to The Post that the burner phones might have been used for international conversations before cell phone companies offered global calling plan features.

The revelation comes amidst the discovery of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, which exposed his use of at least 16 private messaging apps, many of which were encrypted, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding his business activities.

The email to Archer also provided an analysis of Ukraine’s political and economic situation following the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych. Hunter Biden emphasized the value they could bring to the country by developing relationships, offering US expertise, and providing strategic advice on politics and geopolitical risk assessment.

Regarding the upcoming visit of “my guy,” it remains unclear whether it referred to Joe Biden. However, the timing of the email coincided with Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine shortly after its dispatch.

Hunter Biden insisted that any actions taken during the visit must not directly intervene with domestic policymakers. He also stressed adherence to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and other US laws, which mandate lobbyists overseas to register with the Department of Justice.

In January, Senator Ron Johnson suggested that the email resembled a “scene-setter,” typically provided by the State Department to lawmakers traveling overseas. However, an intelligence official familiar with Ukraine matters dismissed Johnson’s claims, likening the content to open-source reporting.

Despite Hunter Biden’s involvement with Burisma, Joe Biden later exerted pressure on Kyiv to remove then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. However, the president has denied any connection between his actions and his son’s business dealings.

During his testimony, Archer revealed that in 2015, Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, pressured Hunter Biden to gain US support in ousting Shokin. It was alleged that Zlochevsky informed an FBI informant that he was coerced into paying $10 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden. Yet, Rep. Andy Biggs stated that Archer lacked evidence to support these claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)