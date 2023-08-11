Torah Umesorah Wants YOUR Story! Can You SHARE It?

Sponsored Content





Care. Commitment. Professionalism. Creativity. Mesirus nefesh. These are a few of the words that come to mind when we think of the many dedicated Rebbeim and Moros who are mechanech our precious children, day in and day out.

Everyone has a story. Whether you are a student or a parent, you have an anecdote to share that illustrates the greatness of our mechanchim and mechanchos and inspires all of us to go the extra mile in our own lives. And now, you have the opportunity to share it.

Torah Umesorah has launched Share Hama’alos, a campaign focusing on sharing the ma’alos, the wonderful qualities and traits of our dedicated Rebbeim and Morahs, the stories of their enormous impact upon their students, and the future they are helping build for us, our children and all of Klal Yisroel. And we are turning to Klal Yisroel – students, former students, parents – to Share the Ma’alos of our educators.

Your story may be a brief anecdote or have more details. Here’s a shining example:

The much-anticipated end of the school year,

mother-daughter brunch was just around the corner.

Rabbi Klein, principal of the Eitz Chaim elementary

school, faced a unique challenge.

A new student had recently suffered the tragic loss of

her mother, and the 7th-grade teacher was very

concerned that this year-end celebration would be

hurtful for the newly orphaned girl. How could this young

girl participate? She would be the only one in the room

without a mother by her side.

The girl’s teacher approached Rabbi Klein and told him

she thought it would be best to cancel the event. After

considering the matter, Rabbi Klein called the student

into his office and asked if she would be the guest

speaker at this year’s brunch. Rabbi Klein explained

that this would allow her to talk about her mother,

helping her peers realize how special it is to have a

mother in their lives.

The student decided to accept Rabbi Klein’s offer. At the

brunch, she spoke elegantly and poignantly, describing

her mother, imparting how fortunate one was to have a

mother involved in one’s life.

Due to Rabbi Klein’s extra-sensitivity, the girl finished

7th grade on a high note, and her successful

presentation carried her through the rest of her school

years.

This is an amazing lesson. Do you have one too?

Share your story with us. Take a few moments to recall a moment where a Rebbe or Morah went beyond the call of duty. Send us that highlight that still makes you smile or tear up.

Torah Umesorah is launching Share Hamaalos

Share a moment, a highlight, or a story,





Join the effort. Inspire others. Share your story.

sharehamaalos.com

Share your story via email or video:

[email protected]

Call in and record your story: 718-766-4554