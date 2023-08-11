Torah Umesorah Wants YOUR Story! Can You SHARE It?

Care. Commitment. Professionalism. Creativity. Mesirus nefesh. These are a few of the words that come to mind when we think of the many dedicated Rebbeim and Moros who are mechanech our precious children, day in and day out.
Everyone has a story. Whether you are a student or a parent, you have an anecdote to share that illustrates the greatness of our mechanchim and mechanchos and inspires all of us to go the extra mile in our own lives. And now, you have the opportunity to share it.
Torah Umesorah has launched Share Hama’alos, a campaign focusing on sharing the ma’alos, the wonderful qualities and traits of our dedicated Rebbeim and Morahs, the stories of their enormous impact upon their students, and the future they are helping build for us, our children and all of Klal Yisroel. And we are turning to Klal Yisroel – students, former students, parents – to Share the Ma’alos of our educators.
Your story may be a brief anecdote or have more details. Here’s a shining example:
The much-anticipated end of the school year,
mother-daughter brunch was just around the corner.
Rabbi Klein, principal of the Eitz Chaim elementary
school, faced a unique challenge.
A new student had recently suffered the tragic loss of
her mother, and the 7th-grade teacher was very
concerned that this year-end celebration would be
hurtful for the newly orphaned girl. How could this young
girl participate? She would be the only one in the room
without a mother by her side.
The girl’s teacher approached Rabbi Klein and told him
she thought it would be best to cancel the event. After
considering the matter, Rabbi Klein called the student
into his office and asked if she would be the guest
speaker at this year’s brunch. Rabbi Klein explained
that this would allow her to talk about her mother,
helping her peers realize how special it is to have a
mother in their lives.
The student decided to accept Rabbi Klein’s offer. At the
brunch, she spoke elegantly and poignantly, describing
her mother, imparting how fortunate one was to have a
mother involved in one’s life.
Due to Rabbi Klein’s extra-sensitivity, the girl finished
7th grade on a high note, and her successful
presentation carried her through the rest of her school
years.
This is an amazing lesson. Do you have one too?
Share your story with us. Take a few moments to recall a moment where a Rebbe or Morah went beyond the call of duty. Send us that highlight that still makes you smile or tear up.
Share a moment, a highlight, or a story,
Join the effort. Inspire others. Share your story.
Share your story via email or video:
Call in and record your story: 718-766-4554