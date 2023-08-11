MONSEY: Sudden Petira of Dayan And Posek Hagaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Kaufman ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Hagaon HaRav Shlomo Zalman Kaufman ZT”L, a Rov and dayan in the Chestnut Ridge area. He was 71.

Monsey Scoop reports that Rav Kaufman had chest pains and Rockland Hatzolah was called to his home just after 6:00PM. While Paramedics were rushing him to the Good Samaritan Hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance. Hatzolah and doctors at the hospital did everything they could to save his life, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

Rav Kaufman was a tremendous Talmid Chochom, a highly sought-after Dayan and Posek, and had a Shul in Chestnut Ridge.

Levaya details are tentatively set for Friday morning 11:00AM at 108 Scotland Hill Road in Chestnut Ridge.

Additional information will be published by YWN when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)