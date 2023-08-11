Great excitement in the Yeshiva world from the visit of Maran HaRav Baruch Weisbecker – Rosh Yeshiva of Beith Matityahu

Sponsored Content





For the first time in five years, a member of moetzes gedolei hatorah, the Gaon HaRav Baruch Weisbecker, embarked on a journey of chizuk to the frum communities of New York and New Jersey.

A group of talmidim and alumni accompanied Maran Rosh Yeshiva to the airport to board the plane on Sunday this week. In true Kavod HaTorah fashion, special permission was given to escort the Rosh Yeshiva up until the steps of the plane.

The Rosh Yeshiva travelled due to the difficult economic situation of the yeshiva, despite Rabbi Weisbecker’s illness and treatments. He began his visit in Lakewood, where he was welcomed by the Lakewood Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon Rav Yeruchem Olshin. HaRav Olshin presented Rosh Yeshiva with his sefer inscribed with a personal dedication as a gift. Later, Rabbi Weisbecker delivered a droshas chizuck in the Lutzk shul in Lakewood, led by Rav Zalman Sorotskin, and gave divrei chizuk to the Chashuva kehila at the morning Kollel.

For Shabbos, the Rosh Yeshiva will be Upstate New York at Greenfield Meadows, located in South Fallsburg. The Rosh Yeshiva will stay in the home of his close relative, R’ Mordechai Sher. Seudos will be spent at the home of R’ Shlomo Wolfson and R’ Mordechai Sher, with the Rosh Yeshiva addressing the Kehila at Seuda Shelishis. A Kabalas Kehal for brachos and eitzos will be held Motzei Shabbos at the home of Rabbi Mordechai Sher.

Next week, the Rosh Yeshiva will be in Queens and the Five Towns. A dinner is planned for the yeshiva in the home of Rosh Yeshiva’s close relative, Rabbi Moshe Krausz. The Rosh Yeshiva will also attend the wedding of the Gerber family in NJ. Upon returning to Eretz Yisroel, the Rosh Yeshiva will travel directly from the airport to deliver the shiur psicha of Elul zman in the yeshiva, which currently has over 700 talmidim.

The opening of this zman will be a historic event at Yeshivat Beis Matityahu, coinciding with the dedication of the new beis midrash. This is truly joyful news for the Yeshiva’s talmidim who have endured difficult conditions in the old building which could not accommodate the many talmidim.