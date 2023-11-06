100th Anniversary – Agudah Siyum Seder Nashim and Community Wide Atzeres Tefillah Happening TONIGHT at 7pm

Sponsored Content





Monday, November 6th כ”ב חשון at 7:00 PM ET, Lomdei HaDaf Yomi across the globe will continue celebrating Siyum Seder Nashim in the 14th cycle of Daf Hayomi. Agudas Yisroel of America will continue to bring together Lomdei HaDaf their friends, and families for part Four of the four-part series celebrating Siyum Seder Nashim, and the beginning of Seder Nizkin. This exciting and meaningful program will include an Atzeres Tefillah לרגל המצב בארצה”ק. The featured speaker of the night will be Rabbi Zev Cohen who will give a message of Chizuk and Hisorerus upon the 100th anniversary of Limud Daf Hayomi worldwide. It will take place at BMH-BJ, 560 S Monaco St Pkwy, Denver, CO 80224.

Watch the Livestream Here