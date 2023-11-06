Sanzer Rebbe: “How Can We Rejoice When Jewish Blood Is Being Spilled?”





The Sanzer Rebbe made an eirusin for his granddaughter on Thursday night with a small gathering at his home in Netanya, unlike past simchas, which were held with thousands of chassidim present.

The Rebbe explained: “How can we rejoice when Jewish blood is being spilled? Many Jews are now in tza’ar and are frightened. Parents are waiting to hear from their children.”

Those close to the Rebbe say that since October 7, the Rebbe has been very worried and spends most of his day alone in his room davening and learning, only responding to urgent shailos. The Rebbe has instructed that all shuls of the chassidus recite Avinu Malkeinu every day at Shacharis and Mincha.

The engaged granddaughter is the daughter of the Rebbe’s son, Rav Yosef Moshe Dov Halberstam, the head of the Sanzer kehilla in the US. The chassan is the grandson of Rav Shmuel Halberstam, the head of the Mifal HaShas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)