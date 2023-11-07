Sponsored Content





Aryeh Leib was only sent down to this world 5 months ago.

Born with a rare form of cancer, his life hangs in the balance as he struggles through grueling treatments.

He’s a little fighter, my Aryeh, but it’s impossible to describe my anguish as I watch his terrible suffering.

For a child’s triumph is his mother’s triumph and his pain is his mothers’ pain.

Together, you and the rest of klal Yisrael can save the life of my treasure – Aryeh Leib ben Osnat.

Click Here to help little Aryeh Leib

Thank you for your support and valuable contribution. Together, you can make a difference and bring closeness and hope to my family.