IDF Locates Terror Tunnels Near Amusement Park, University [VIDEOS]





The Israel Defense Forces have announced the discovery of additional tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip, near a ferris wheel and a university, as part of their ongoing operations in the region.

According to the IDF, paratroopers deployed in the northern Gaza area located a tunnel adjacent to an abandoned amusement park. In a separate operation, another paratrooper team, in coordination with the 7th Armored Brigade, uncovered a distinct tunnel close to a university in the same vicinity.

In response to these findings, both tunnels were subsequently destroyed to neutralize any potential security threats they posed.

Additionally, within the vicinity of the university, IDF forces came across a weapons depot. The military reported the recovery of various items from the depot, including chemical substances, assault rifles, RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), mines, and other equipment.

