UPDATE: Woman & her three children rescued! – more need to be saved say Yad L’Achim

Sponsored Content





Due to the terrible situation going on in Eretz Yisrael, the rescue organization Yad L’Achim has been receiving calls about urgent cases of women & children needing to be rescued from Arab villages and hostile situations across Eretz Yisrael!

Their lives are in immediate danger and the need to rescue them is now greater then ever. See million dollar campaign HERE or at YadRescue.com

Yesterday (Monday 11/13), Yad L’Achim managed to rescue a woman and her three children from a hostile situation and brought them to safety. The rescued family was placed in a safe environment and toys were provided for the children

As Rav Shmuel Wosner fampusly said “Helping these woman and children through Yad L’Achim fulfills the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim M’Doraysa!”

At a time when we are all united, together we can help save woman and children that Yad L’Achim is able to bring to safety. In this zechus, may all the hostages of Klal Yisrael be brought home right away. Thank you.

YadRescue.com



