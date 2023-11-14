Netanyahu To Fox News: “If Israel Goes Down, Europe & US Are Next”





In an interview with Fox News, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that “our fight is your fight and our victory is your victory.”

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel’s fight against Hamas is a global war of the forces of good and civilization against sheer evil.

“Our struggle is your struggle, our victory is your victory – and there is no substitute for victory,” Netanyahu said. “The forces of civilization must defeat these barbarians because otherwise this barbarism will spread and engulf the rest of the world.”

“If Israel is imperiled, if the Middle East goes down, Europe is next and you’re next.”

