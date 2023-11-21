Join The IDFWO In Providing Life-long Support For Families of Fallen IDF Soldiers

Sponsored Content





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ In these difficult times, the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO) stands as a beacon of compassion and support. Dedicated to caring for the widows and orphans of fallen IDF soldiers and security personnel, IDFWO plays a crucial role in providing life-long support to those who have sacrificed so much for the state of Israel.

In the wake of the devastating Hamas terror attacks and the outbreak of a full-scale war on multiple fronts, IDFWO responded rapidly. Dedicated staff and volunteers assisted in evacuations, secured accommodations for displaced families from Southern Israel, distributed essential vouchers for sustenance and basic hygiene, and extended various forms of assistance. The organization’s rapid response was a crucial lifeline.

However, IDFWO’s commitment extends beyond immediate relief. The organization is deeply invested in the long-term well-being of the families it serves. As a representative body at the legislative level, IDFWO tackles bureaucratic challenges and provides essential emotional, social, and financial support. From educational initiatives to counseling services, the organization addresses every facet of the journey for both orphans and widows, ensuring that they are not left to face their challenges alone.

The need to help widows and orphans is at an all-time high, and you have the opportunity to make a positive impact.



Join the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization in their mission to ensure no bereaved families is left behind. Act now and visit https://idfwo.org/en/donate/ to contribute to the ongoing support of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s defense.