TEARJERKING: Writing Of Dozens Of Sifrei Torah Begins At Kosel In Emotional Ceremony





In a deeply moving ceremony at the Kosel, dozens of families of hostages and Oct. 7 victims came together to initiate the writing of dozens of Sifrei Torah.

The ceremony, held Tuesday evening at the Kosel Plaza, was graced by the presence of Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Places Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi Shmuel Herman, and Mr. Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, CEO of the Foundation for the Legacy of the Western Wall.

The emotional gathering commenced with a Ksivas Osiyos for the Sifrei Torah, in which numerous family members of hostages and terror victim joined the Sofrim in dedicating each letter to the memory and honor of fallen soldiers, the success of the people of Israel, and the hope for the speedy return of kidnapped individuals.

Upon their completion in the coming year, these Sifrei Torah will be distributed to shuls in the communities of the abductees’ families, in Otef, northern settlements, and at IDF bases. The first of theseSifrei Torah is set to be placed at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom on Wednesday.

