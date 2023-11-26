The Circle Chanukah Subscribe-a-Thon!

Gift your kids with what they really want this Chanukah. From now through Chanukah, all new Circle subscribers will receive 50% off the first two months! Use promo code Chanukah2023.
Already a Circle subscriber? Get 25% off our website at www.circmag.com/shop. Look out for your exclusive coupon emailed to you.
Happy kids all year round. Our Chanukah gift to you!
It’s easy to subscribe!
-
Subscribe online at www.circmag.com.
-
Call/Text/WhatsApp for Circle subscriptions: 732-592-5437
-
Email [email protected]