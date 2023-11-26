Why Did the Vilna Gaon Eat Radishes for Melaveh Malka?





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Melaveh Malka Seudah is a critical one that a person should always set his table for (See SA OC 300:1). It is part of the Mitzvah of Kavod Shabbos (see Rambam Hilchos Shabbos 30:5). What most people do not realize is that it is the meal that connects the holiness of Shabbos to the days of the week (see Shaarei Teshuva 300:1 citing the Arizal and the Ben Ish Chai parshas Vayetzei 2:26).

According to the overwhelming majority of Poskim the meal is obligatory. The Graz (first Lubavitcher Rebbe) writes that it is only a Mitzvah min HaMuvchar. This author has a theory about why this is the view of the Graz, but that may be for another time).

The meal should consist of bread, at least, but if this is very difficult, one should at least have mezonos or fruit – even if the person is full. It is interesting to note that the Shla (cited in the Eliahu Rabba) writes if one cannot perform the Mitzvah himself – he should prepare the meal for someone else. [Although most Poskim say it must be done as early as possible, or at least before Chatzos, it is said that the Ropshitzer, at times had the Melaveh Malka meal at Sunday breakfast, but we digress].

The Tosfos Maaseh Rav states that the Vilna Gaon would eat radishes in his Melaveh Malka meal. Our question is why? The explanation is that it is good for parnassah.

Rav Moshe Shternbuch shlita (Vol II #166) indicates that it is mesaken [rectifies] the meals of Shabbos (digestion-wise). I would like to add that since Shabbos is mekor habracha – the source of all blessing – that is how it helps parnassah-wise.

If we take Rav Shternbuch’s explanation a bit further, there may be another tikkunim too.

Radishes have a compound that turns to sulforaphane which can reduce the risk of cancer by inactivating carcinogens of burnt oils

They are good for the heart because its plant compounds help reduce inflammatory damage that can lead to high blood pressure and atherosclerosis. We sometimes do over-salt our Shabbos foods and this can be a possible tikkun.

It is also an anti-fungal and stimulates bile production which helps in digestion.

The author can be reached at [email protected]