From NY to Florida: Harav Yisrael Abargel’s Trip to the United States

During a quick three-day trip, Harav Yisrael Abargel delivered shiurim to his students across the country. * He began the trip at the tziyun of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, from where he continued down the East Coast, all the way to Florida

Harav Yisrael Abargel, who heads Mosdot Hame’ir La’aretz, took a trip to America, during which he met thousands of people, received the public, delivered shiurim and gave chizuk to the Jewish communities. The trip began with a visit to the tziyun of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, zy”a, in Queens, and continued to New York, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida.

Over the course of the trip, the Rav gave dozens of shiurim and met many senior Jewish figures. Among them was the most influential Jewish media personality in the world, Ben Shapiro, as well as other members of Jewish communities.

During the shiurim, the audiences sought to hear divrei chizuk, and asked the Rav to speak about life in the shadow of terror, just 7 kilometers from Gaza. The Rav repeatedly said that the sense of Divine security is above and beyond, and that the safest place for Jews is Eretz Yisrael, despite the fact that to human eyes, it does not seem that way right now.