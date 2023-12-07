HY”D: 3 More IDF Soldiers Killed, Including Son Of Israeli War Cabinet Member Gadi Eizenkot





The IDF announced the deaths of three additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 89 and 417 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• The son of Gadi Eizenkot, the former IDF Chief of Staff and current member of the Israeli war cabinet, Master Sgt (res.) Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, a soldier in the 699th Battalion, killed during battle in northern Gaza.

• Major Sgt (res.) Jonathan David Deitch, 34, a soldier in the 6623 patrol battalion, killed in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

• First class Sgt (res.) Maor Gershoni, 24, a commander in Battalion 8173, ‘Etzioni’ Brigade (6), killed yesterday (Wednesday) in a battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

