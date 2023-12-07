LIVE NOW: Spin The Bonei Olam Virtual Dreidel & Win Incredible Prizes! Use Code YWN126 Before Chanukah For A FREE $5 Coupon.





A Dreidel for a child with cancer

24 hours. That’s how much time children newly diagnosed with cancer have before starting procedures to save their fertility.

$0. That’s how much money insurance pays for crypto fertility treatment.

28,000 prizes. That’s how many you can win by playing dreidel for these children.

‘Spin the Dreidel’ and give them a chance.

A chance to have children, a chance for a happy future.

Bonei Olam facilitates and funds crypto fertility treatments for children fighting cancer.

In the past 2 years, we have seen a 100% increase in the number of cases.

Play Dreidel, win prizes, enter raffles and give a child the ability to be a parent one day.

Watch your dreidel fall, watch their chances go up.