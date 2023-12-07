As Gazan’s Starve, Haniyeh’s Son Buys Jewelry For $25,000





The IDF has released documents obtained from raids on Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip, alleging that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s son, Moaz Haniyeh, purchased expensive jewelry worth thousands of dollars at a time when many in Gaza faced hunger.

These revelations were shared by Avichayn Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic language spokesperson, who presented receipts from both Gaza and Qatar linked to Moaz Haniyeh’s purchases. The total value of the five receipts is around $25,000.

Highlighting the disparity, the IDF post pointed out that the sum of a single receipt is roughly equivalent to the average two-year income of a Gaza resident.

#عاجل نكشف عن المزيد من الوثائق التي تم ضبطها خلال العملية البرية والتي تدل على مدى الفجوة ما بين قيادة حماس والجمهور في غزة: الإيصالات بمبلغ آلاف الدولارات مقابل شراء المجهورات الفخمة على يد ابن #إسماعيل_هنية! ⭕️في إحدى عمليات التوغل تم ضبط خمسة إيصالات تحمل اسم معاذ إسماعيل… pic.twitter.com/3x620ElZES — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 7, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)