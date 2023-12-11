Sponsored Content





An Electrifying Evening of Song, Unity, and Inspiration

Women and girls in the tri-state area are counting down the days until December 24 – the date of the annual Fireworks show.

Fireworks has proven to be the production of the year, with the best lineup of female performers, and inspiring entertainment. For hundreds of women and girls, this is an event that is not to be missed.

Ezer Mizion – Sparks of Hope

The yearly Fireworks show benefits Ezer Mizion – an organization with more than 58 branches across Eretz Yisroel, that provides crucial medical resources to more than 720,000 people each year.

Their various divisions offer cancer support, medical advocacy, services for children with special needs, and mental health support to patients and their families. Their huge kitchens prepare meals for thousands of homebound and hospital patients across the country, and their medical transports offer safe and dignified transports to the ill, elderly, and immobile.

Ezer Mizion is most widely known for its bone marrow registry – the only bone marrow registry for Jewish patients – with more than a million potential donors. This year, Ezer Mizion has achieved a record-breaking 5,000 successfully facilitated bone marrow transplants.

Spreading Hope and Lighting up the World

This year’s show focuses on small acts that have a huge impact – just like a small spark can turn into a huge flame that ignites the world.

The audience will be mesmerized by the moving musical medleys of hope and unity, stunning visual presentations about spreading light, and upbeat singalongs that will get everyone out of their seats and dancing along to the beat.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the greatest musical event of the year.

