Red Cross To Captive’s Parents: “Think About The Palestinian Side”





The family of a hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza was rebuked by Red Cross representatives in a meeting, who told them that they need to “think about the Palestinian side,” Kan News reported.

Roni and Simona Steinbrecher are the parents of Doron, 30, a veterinary nurse who was abducted from Kfar Aza on October 7th. When they were invited to a meeting with the Red Cross last week, they were hopeful that the organization had finally agreed to transfer Doron’s medication to her. Doron needs medicine daily and her parents had begged the Red Cross to deliver the medication to her.

But they were in for a nasty surprise when instead of offering to help, the Red Cross representatives reprimanded them.

“Think about the Palestinian side,” the representatives of the Red Cross told them. “It’s hard for the Palestinians, they’re being bombed.”

Doron’s parents left the meeting in shock. After two months of unbearable suffering and sleepless nights, knowing their daughter is being held by Hamas barbarians, they not only received zero support but were told to have sympathy for the “other side.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)