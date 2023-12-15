Trumpets, Violins, and Chanukah in Yerushalayim

Sponsored Content





Once again, current events bring us back to the rich history of Am Yisrael, Eretz Yisrael, and Yerushalayim. The ancient Jewish coins which have accompanied the project since its inception are a tangible connection to the days of Bayis Sheni and the Bar Kochba Revolt. These fascinating artifacts drew us through a tunnel of time, tracing the path traveled by Am Yisrael: starting with the sojourn in the desert, where trumpets were used to assemble and disperse the camps, through the first and second Beis Hamikdash when the silver trumpets were blown in times of war, in times of joy and when bringing sacrifices. It’s a story which continues to the present day, and chapters of Jewish history continue to be written in Eretz Yisrael, as we move closer to the final chapter: the building of Bayis Shlishi.



In these days of praise and thanksgiving, we are pleased to congratulate our residents who inaugurated their new homes in Building 10 and 11, HaChatzotzrot and HaKinor. We wish them all the best in their new community, with continued happiness, joy, and peace of mind.



As we continue to bring renewal into the heart of the timeless city, Jews across the Diaspora continue to raise their eyes to Yerushalayim, longing and praying for the day when peace will finally bring the end to our suffering, with the final Redemption. May it be soon, speedily in our days.