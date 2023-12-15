FRIDAY NIGHT TERROR: Thousands Flee Kosel During Kabolas Shabbos Amid Rocket Attack





As Shabbos was being welcomed in this evening in Israel, a sudden wave of tension gripped the cities of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and surrounding areas as Red Alert sirens pierced the tranquility, sending residents scrambling for safety.

Multiple ear-shattering interceptions by the Iron Dome defense system resonated through the night sky.

There were initial reports of a rocket impact in Beit Shemesh, but no injuries reported from the deadly projectile barrage.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted: “After 70 days of nonstop rocket fire throughout the country, as Shabbat comes in, sirens are sounding in Jerusalem.” This statement underscores the persistent challenges faced by Israel as it grapples with ongoing rocket attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)