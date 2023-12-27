Firefighters and Hatzolah Rush to Scene of Intense Residential Fire In Boro Park





A fire broke out in my parents’ home last night and every last thing was destroyed!

BH they were not harmed; only their possessions.

They have no place to live and literally zero possessions as everything was ruined in the fire. Please open your heart and give what you can to help them get back on their feet. No amount is too small. May Hashem repay you. Thank you.

FULL STORY BELOW:

https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/israel-news/2248968/boro-park-firefighters-and-hathatzolah-scene-of-major-home-fire-photos-videos.html

