Batya Girls Needs Your Help to Teach Secular Girls the Beauty of a Torah Life – 36 Hour Campaign Happening Now

Sponsored Content





This year has been a wakeup call to Jews the world over. With the world telling Jews that they’re Jewish above all, they want to know, to connect, to understand. We are witnessing a surge in the outreach world, a need to bring meaning and spirituality into a scary time, a cry for support and direction – and we must answer that call!

We need you to partner with us. To teach and empower our fellow Jews to stand up with pride for who they are – and to know why they are proud!

Please join us generously https://thechesedfund.com/batyagirlsinc/18?aff=jcn



We are arming our girls with the strength of being part of Am Hashem. We can teach them to live with Torah and mitzvos as an anchor in this turbulent world. Hearts and minds our open, and we must rally to the cry! We need your help to enable us to keep providing, teaching and connecting!

Please join us generously https://thechesedfund.com/batyagirlsinc/18?aff=jcn

Here’s real messages from girls actively reaching out for connection:

“I definitely need to connect more with Judaism. I haven’t been in a while”

“I’m having a really hard time. This social ethical battle going on has completely divided me and some friends just because I’m posting on my instagram about antisemitism … I need to be part of the Jewish world – it’s hard to know by myself that my feelings and experiences are valid”

“Turning to the community has helped so much and I’ve been making genuine connections”

“This whole thing made me wake up and change my views… I’m lighting candles this week and doing Kiddush”

“I need my Jewish friends – we are holding each other up. It’s beautiful how we all can come together as a family despite not knowing each other. That’s what a real nation looks like. A united and loving family.”

Please join us generously https://thechesedfund.com/batyagirlsinc/18?aff=jcn