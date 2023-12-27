WATCH IT: IDF Blows Up Three Hamas Tunnels Connecting To Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital





The IDF says they have successfully located and neutralized three tunnel entrances near Gaza City’s Rantisi Children’s Hospital. These tunnels, linked to an extensive underground network beneath the hospital, were used by Hamas terrorists.

In a previous disclosure in November, the IDF presented evidence suggesting that Hamas utilized the basement of Rantisi Hospital for storing arms and potentially holding hostages taken on October 7. Additionally, one of the tunnel entrances in the vicinity was revealed at that time.

Recent operations by the IDF’s 401st Brigade, the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit led to the discovery and mapping of three tunnel shafts in the Rantisi area. The IDF’s investigation revealed a vast network running under the hospital, stretching several kilometers and leading to strategic locations in central Gaza City. The tunnel at Rantisi, according to the IDF, functioned as a command center for Hamas to coordinate operations against Israel.

One tunnel entrance was located in a high school next to Rantisi, equipped with a 20-meter-deep elevator. Another was found in the residence of a Hamas naval commander, featuring a protective blast door. Following a thorough examination, these tunnel networks were demolished by the IDF’s combat engineers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)