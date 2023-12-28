Take Part In The LARGEST Global Shovavim Initiative EVER!





The period of Shovavim (שובבי”ם) begins this Moztai Shabbos, and it offers a unique opportunity for transformation and growth in the area of Kedusha.

We live in a difficult world where the Yetzer Hara seeks to enslave us in the digital temptations of modern life. During the period of Shovavim, we read the Parshiyos about the slavery in Mitzrayim and the subsequent redemption. Our Sages tell us that this brings down a special divine assistance for every Jew who wants to be free of the shackles of the Yetzer Hara!

To partake in the Guard Your Eyes SHOVAVIM 50-Day Challenge, go to Shovavim.org, read the guidelines, and sign up!

Remember, Hashem doesn’t expect us to be angels, but He does want us to give it our best. By taking real steps, we will see progress – guaranteed!

The 50-Day challenge culminates in a big event in the American Dream Mall during the Pesach Break.

WATER PARK, DINNER, SPEAKER, ENTERTAINMENT

Sign up TODAY!