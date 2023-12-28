ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets Into Israel; IDF Responds With “Widespread” Airstrikes [VIDEOS]





The IDF says they have launched a series of “widespread” comprehensive strikes in response to Hezbollah’s attacks on northern Israel. These strikes were concentrated in southern Lebanon, particularly in the regions of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh, among other locations.

According to the IDF, the offensive involved a combination of fighter jets, tanks, and artillery. The primary targets were Hezbollah’s infrastructure, which the IDF identified as being instrumental in orchestrating attacks against Israel.

Hezbollah on Thursday fired approximately 50 rockets and missiles towards Israel, in addition to deploying two drones.

The IDF also took action against specific Hezbollah terrorists poised to launch anti-tank missile attacks. One such cell was in the process of preparing for an assault, while another had previously used a building to launch projectiles at Israel. Both cells were successfully targeted and neutralized by the IDF.

