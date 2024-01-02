Join Shuvu from January 14th-18th for an Inspiring and Emotionally Charged Mission of Chizuk to Eretz Yisroel!

Sponsored Content





There are a handful of times where we are presented with what can be termed a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. The Shuvu Mission of Chizuk to Eretz Yisroel is one of those times.

Join us for an itinerary that includes visiting places and people that will make a lifelong impact on all participants. The goal is to provide Chizuk to children and families who are on the road to Yiddishkeit, while also providing support to families and communities affected by the October 7th attacks. That being said, attendees on the mission will likely get the most Chizuk from the trip!

Key Highlights Include:

An emotional visit to Re’im and Kibbutz Be’eri, sites of the October 7th attacks.

BBQ and dancing with active duty soldiers at Shokeda Forest

A visit to Shuvu Be’er Sheva to meet students from Sderot including one whose police-officer mother was killed on October 7th

Making packages for 180 Shuvu families in the South whose family members are fighting in the war

Listening to war-related experiences and challenges from Ashkelon students and families

Visits to Gedolim including HaRav Dov Landau, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Harav Yitzchok Silberstein and HaRav Shimon Galai shlita

An exclusive Seudah with Harav Meilech Biderman shlita

A special visit for women with Rebbetzin Kolodetsky

Dinner with Shuvu graduates, including the family of a Shuvu graduate currently being held hostage R’L, and the family of Gai Azar HY”D, a Shuvu graduate killed in the war.

All arrangements (excluding flights) including special group pricing at the David Citadel Hotel, food, and transportation is included.