TRAGEDY IN JERUSALEM: Bochur Killed In Bais Yisroel In Construction Site Collapse





A terrible tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a wall collapsed on top of a bochur in his 20s in a bochurim apartment near Yeshivas Mir in the Beis Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Workers were working at a construction site next to the apartment, pouring concrete, and the wall suddenly collapsed on top of the bochur’s bed. He was critically injured and after a doctor and paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques, he was evacuated to the hospital, where unfortunately they could do nothing but declare his death.

The bochur was later identified as Itzik Steinberg, z’l, 25, a resident of Bnei Brak and a talmid of a yeshiva in Nachlaot and of Silber yeshivah in the past.

Neighbors said that in recent months, many complaints were filed at the Jerusalem municipality about illegal construction taking place at the site.

Israel Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the tragic accident and several workers were arrested.

`

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)