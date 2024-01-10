Celebrating 49 Years of Torah and Achdus: Yeshiva of Rochester’s 49th Anniversary Dinner

Sponsored Content





The Yeshiva of Rochester is thrilled to celebrate its 49th anniversary with a beautiful and memorable evening of connection and achdus. The dinner has a great lineup: a beautiful venue, delicious food, pumping music, an uplifting program, and most importantly, the warmth of the Yeshiva of Rochester family. The dinner theme of “49 Years Together as One” is coming to life as Yeshiva alumni spanning the decades will be flying in from all over the country for what is anticipated to be the largest alumni gathering in the Yeshiva’s history! It is an evening not to be missed!

This year’s honorees include Rabbi Yaakov Herman, recipient of the Kesser Shem Tov Award, Chaim Diskind, named Alumnus of the Year, and a heartfelt memorial tribute and siyum hashas to the late R’ Ben Chafetz z”l.

Kesser Shem Tov Award – Rabbi Yaakov Herman

Rabbi Yaakov Herman, a distinguished Rebbi in the Yeshiva during the 80’s is this year’s recipient of the Kesser Shem Tov Award. His dedication to תורה ומוסר has left a lasting impact on generations of Talmidim. Despite the passage of time, Rabbi Herman fondly recalls the warmth of the Yeshiva, emphasizing its positive culture that fosters deep connections between Talmidim and Rabbeim.

Alumnus of the Year – Chaim Diskind

Chaim Diskind has been named Alumnus of the Year. For Chaim, the Yeshiva is a second home that has shaped his values and path in life. With his sons now Talmidim and his active involvement in various capacities within the Yeshiva and the broader Rochester community, Chaim’s commitment is truly commendable.

In Memory of R’ Ben Chafetz z”l

The Yeshiva honors the memory of R’ Ben Chafetz, a beloved alumnus whose profound connection to the Yeshiva and its values guided his life, leaving an enduring impact on those who knew him. In Ben’s memory, a group of the Yeshiva’s alumni have undertaken the challenge of completing Shas, and they will be making a Siyum לעלוי נשמתו at the dinner. Additionally, and in conjunction with this dinner campaign, the Yeshiva is launching a scholarship fund in Ben’s memory. As we remember Ben’s joy, determination, and commitment to חסד, the scholarship fund serves as a testament to his values and ensures that future generations can benefit from the Yeshiva’s teachings.

