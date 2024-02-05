CHEMED’s 6th Annual Medicine & Ethics Conference: A Must for Healthcare Professionals Seeking Knowledge, and Networking



Join CHEMED for the 6th Annual Premier Medicine + Ethics Conference!

Open for medical professionals, this conference offers you the incredible opportunity to network with peers spanning the various specialties in the medical world. The connections and friendships made will carry you through the year, long after the event is over. This is an opportunity not to be missed!

February 15-18, President’s Day Weekend

Harness the networking and knowledge power of hundreds of like-minded medical professionals.

Nationally and internationally acclaimed speakers and esteemed Rabbinical authorities will address attendees regarding relevant, cutting-edge topics in medicine and halacha. This premier conference is replete with valuable opportunities for inspiration, education, and rejuvenation.

With great programming for the entire family, this Shabbos promises to be enjoyable for everyone. Your spouse and children will be glad they came along, as they experience singing sensation Eli Levin on Motzei Shabbos, in addition to the delicious food and exciting daycamp program!

Ethics Speakers Include:

Medical Speakers Include:

The Armon Hotel & Conference Center

Stamford, Connecticut

Don’t miss out on this incredible networking opportunity!

Register Now!

The Center for Health Education, Medicine, & Dentistry (CHEMED) is a Federally Qualified Health Center located in Lakewood, New Jersey. Since 2008, CHEMED has offered primary and specialty care services, as well as patient education, to its primarily Orthodox Jewish and Hispanic patient base. CHEMED’s integrated care model allows patients to seamlessly receive a wide range of services including Radiology, Women’s Health, Behavioral Health, Podiatry and Dentistry all in one location.