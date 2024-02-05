Shocking Survey Reveals 20% of Young Americans Believe Holocaust is a Myth

A recent survey has revealed a disturbing trend among young Americans, with one in five respondents aged 18-39 years old stating that they believe the Holocaust is a myth, suggesting a severe lack of understanding and awareness about one of the most well-documented genocides in human history.

Roughly 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with just 8% of those aged 30-44. Another 30% of young Americans said they aren’t sure whether the Holocaust is a myth. Worryingly, young people are also five times as likely (28%) to think that Jews wield too much power in America compared to those aged 65 and older (6%).

The survey, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also found that 40% of respondents had never heard of the Holocaust or were unsure of what it was. Additionally, 56% of respondents believed that the Holocaust was exaggerated or misrepresented in some way.

These findings are particularly concerning given the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and around the world. Experts warn that a lack of knowledge about the Holocaust can contribute to a normalization of hate speech and discrimination against Jewish people.

In response to these findings, educators and advocacy groups are calling for increased emphasis on Holocaust education in schools and public awareness campaigns to combat misinformation and promote tolerance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)