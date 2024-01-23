Today, Gimmel Beshalach, is THE day! It’s the Day Favorable for Abundant Parnassah and Wealth

That most special date of the year has once again arrived. Tuesday of Parshas Beshalach- Gimmel Beshalach.

Gimmel Beshalach- that most auspicious day for an abundant income and wealth is almost here.

And what does this mean to you?

There are people whose lives were permanently changed by this date. People who, on one specific Tuesday, had their income problems vanish. Disappear.

Gimmel Beshalach. This is the day- the one day of the year.

On this day the Beis Din founded by Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l will be signing the Beis Din’s “Certificate of Wealth and Abundant Income.”

Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l wrote this certificate like an instruction manual- step by step, what to do, how to do it, how much, to whom, when- and what the result will be.

And this is what’s written on it:

“Whoever contributes 3000 shekels [$900] over the course of three years to Kupat Ha’ir for a plentiful income to destitute families will merit middah knegged middah an abundant income and wealth, according to what we were promised in Shulchan Aruch .”

Who: The contributors

How much: Nine hundred dollars

How: Over the course of three years- $25 each month

To whom: Kupat Ha’ir

For what: For a plentiful income to destitute families

The result: They’ll merit- middah knegged middah- a plentiful income and wealth, as we were promised in Shulchan Aruch .

It can’t be any clearer than that.

The Shulchan Aruch promises.

It promises, but it’s not always clear to us that we know what the intention is, or what the conditions are, or what is necessary for the promise to be fulfilled.

But Maran Sar HaTorah HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l knew! And he wrote a specific and detailed certificate describing what needs to be done.

On Gimmel Beshalach the Beis Din he appointed will be signing the certificate he formulated for the donors who contribute the sum specified on the certificate- for a plentiful income and wealth!