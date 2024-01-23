Netanyahu On Tragedy: “In The Name Of Our Heroes We Won’t Stop Until Absolute Victory”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning issued a statement about the terrible disaster in Gaza in which 21 reserve soldiers lost their lives, resolving that the war won’t stop until “absolute victory” is achieved.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war,” Netanyahu said.

“I wish to strengthen the dear families of our heroic warriors who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will be changed forever. I mourn for our fallen heroic soldiers. I support the families in their time of need and we all pray for the welfare of our wounded.”

“The IDF has launched an investigation into the disaster. We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors.”

“In the name of our heroes, for our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)