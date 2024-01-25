Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Starting Next Week: Machon Smicha’s Chuppah v’Kiddushin Course


Explore the halachos and minhagim of marriage, going from the inside Shulchan Aruch all the way to the practicalities of being a Mesader Kiddushin.

Machon Smicha’s Chuppah v’Kiddushin course offers participants the opportunity, over 10 weeks, to take a deep dive into the halachos and minhagim  of officiating at a wedding. Featuring popular Rabonim Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, Rabbi Mordechai Farkash, Rabbi Moshe Kesselman, and others, along with Machon Smicha’s singular Halachah curriculum, the course is once again set to be a great success.

Machon Smicha is the premier online institute of halachah serving the English-speaking Torah community, with a mission to empower people to learn and master halachah, from the novice to the scholar.
The Chuppah v’Kiddushin course covers four primary topics: 1) Eidim – All the halachos regarding the witnesses to a wedding, 2) Yuchsin – who may marry whom, and mamzerim and kohanim, 3) Kesubah – How to craft a kosher Kesubah, and 4) Siddur Kiddushin L’ma’aseh – the practical how-to of officiating at a wedding. 

The course starts on 4 February (25 Shevat), and runs for 10 weeks until 18 April (10 Nissan).

Learn more and enroll at onlinemachon.com/chuppah








Popular Posts

IDF Troops Discover, Destroy Tunnel Found Just 1 Kilometer From Israel Border

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Publishes Video Of Recent Clashes With Hamas In Khan Younis

Antisemite Who Terrorized Lakewood In Ramming And Stabbing Spree Pleads Guilty To Terrorism

WATCH: Gazans Call For Return Of Israeli Captives In Rare Protest Against Hamas

Tragedy In Bnei Brak: 20-Year-Old Avreich Is Niftar After Drowning In Local Pool

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network