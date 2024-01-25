Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Demolishes 40% Of Buildings Along Gaza Border To Create ‘Buffer Zone’


A recent study conducted by Hebrew University, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, reveals that approximately 40 percent of the 2,824 buildings located within one kilometer of the Gaza border have been demolished. These demolition efforts seem to be part of a broader plan to establish a kilometer-wide (0.6-mile) buffer zone within the Gaza Strip.

The study, conducted by Prof. Adi Ben Nun, utilized satellite data to assess the extent of destruction. Near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, an area with a dense border zone population, the study found that around 67 percent of buildings have been razed.

While the exact width of the planned buffer zone may vary depending on multiple factors, current and former officials suggest that some structures within this zone could potentially be preserved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Troops Discover, Destroy Tunnel Found Just 1 Kilometer From Israel Border

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Publishes Video Of Recent Clashes With Hamas In Khan Younis

Antisemite Who Terrorized Lakewood In Ramming And Stabbing Spree Pleads Guilty To Terrorism

WATCH: Gazans Call For Return Of Israeli Captives In Rare Protest Against Hamas

Tragedy In Bnei Brak: 20-Year-Old Avreich Is Niftar After Drowning In Local Pool

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network