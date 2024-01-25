IDF Demolishes 40% Of Buildings Along Gaza Border To Create ‘Buffer Zone’

A recent study conducted by Hebrew University, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, reveals that approximately 40 percent of the 2,824 buildings located within one kilometer of the Gaza border have been demolished. These demolition efforts seem to be part of a broader plan to establish a kilometer-wide (0.6-mile) buffer zone within the Gaza Strip.

The study, conducted by Prof. Adi Ben Nun, utilized satellite data to assess the extent of destruction. Near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, an area with a dense border zone population, the study found that around 67 percent of buildings have been razed.

While the exact width of the planned buffer zone may vary depending on multiple factors, current and former officials suggest that some structures within this zone could potentially be preserved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)