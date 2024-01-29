Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Boro Park Center Residents Celebrate Musical Tu B’Shvat

Communicated Content

The halls of Boro Park Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing were filled with leibidic music and dancing as part of the facility’s annual Tu B’Shvat celebration.

To get the party going, BPC’s recreational staff and HaRav Aron Wajsfeld, the center’s rabbi encouraged residents to join in the music as Meileich Braunstein created a lebedig atmosphere by singing while accompanied by his guitar. An especially moving moment was when the residents all joined Meileich in singing Acheinu to express support for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisroel. 

The occasion included beautiful, artfully arranged fruit platters with exotic fruits, both fresh and dried, which were enjoyed along with the singing and dancing. In addition to dancing with residents, Rabbi Wajsfeld provided words of Torah and chizuk.

“The rabbi talked about how Tu B’Shvat is the New Year for the trees, and like the trees, we should all have a fresh start,” said a BPC employee. “The residents were all smiling and uplifted, and they all were extremely happy to be part of the fun.”











Popular Posts

More Details Emerge: UNRWA Teachers Carried Out Massacre, Abductions

Hiding In A Cemetery: IDF Discovers Extensive Terror Tunnel Under Khan Younis Graves [VIDEOS]

10 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Central Israel For First time In More Than Month [VIDEOS]

TERROR IN GOLDERS GREEN: Muslim Man With Knife Threatens People At Kosher Supermarket While Screaming About Palestine [VIDEO]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion, Extensive Counterterrorism Ops In Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network